Best Deals From Nordstrom's Presidents' Day Sale 2020

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 1:00 PM

Happy Presidents' Day Weekend, friends! Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or not, here's a whole other event to get excited about: The 2020 Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale is here!

We're talking deals on Free PeopleMadewell, Tory Burch, J.Crew, Rebecca Minkoff, Topshop, Halogen, Something Navy, you name it. Even major designer collections are marked down. So you can splurge with gift cards, score activewear , grab always-in-demand denim and stock up on 2020 trends. 

So head on over to Nordstrom to scope the deals. Below are five picks we're adding to our carts as we speak...

Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress

Score great deal on this LBD with slinky tulip-hem—it also comes in Gray Medium Charcoal Heather, Green Thyme Heather, Navy Night Heather and Olive Sarma Heather. This tank dress is a Nordstrom best-seller and comes in size XXS-XL and plus sizes too.

$56
$40 Nordstrom
All in Favor Perfect Henley Tunic

This drapey henley features roll-tab cuffs to gather the sleeves and a long shirttail hem to cover your bum. The perfect shirt, especially with skinny jeans or leggings. Available in five shades and sizes XS-XL.

$42
$25 Nordstrom
Free People BFF Cowl Neck Sweater

It's no coincidence this sweater is name the BFF—it will be your wardrobe bestie too. Soft and slouchy, this fuzzy cowl-neck pullover is gonna be your new fave go-to sweater. Available in four cuddle-up shades and sizes XS-XL. Anytime Free People is on sale, we snap it up!

$98
$59 Nordstrom
Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot

Style meets function in these chic Sperry rain boots that will keep your toes toasty through March slush, April showers and beyond.

$120
$80 Nordstrom
Gorjana Pristine Cubic Zirconia Disc Pendant Necklace

Simple yet stunning—and 40% off! For a look that adds the right combination of sparkle and shine, this pendant necklace is the one you'll never take off. Get it while it's hot!

$65
$39 Nordstrom

Speaking of sales, check out our 2020 Presidents' Day Sales deal guides for LululemonWalmartWayfair and more!

