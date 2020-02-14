Making Changes: How Justin Bieber Found His Way Back to Music

There was never a guarantee that we'd be getting a new Justin Bieber album on this or any day.

For a minute there, it seemed as though the formative years spent under the most intense of spotlights had irreparably damaged the superstar's relationship with his first love: music.

He hadn't dropped any solo material since 2015's Purpose. He canceled all the remaining tour dates to support that LP in 2017. And then, in March of last year, he broke the news to his adoring, if at times oppressive, fan base that, despite their clear desire for a new album, his focus was anywhere but.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, adding, "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."