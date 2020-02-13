Look Back at Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Nearly 20-Year Love Story

Enrique Iglesias has been partner Anna Kournikova's hero for a very long time.
The 44-year-old Latin pop star and the 38-year-old Russian tennis pro began a romance in late 2001 after meeting on the set of his steamy music video "Escape." They made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2002 MTV VMAs and attended the Once Upon a Time in Mexico premiere in New York City the following year.
But they have largely kept their relationship private and have rarely been photographed together in recent years.
"I want my personal life to be as private as possible," Enrique said in an interview with Australia's Today Tonight in 2011. "And especially when you're with someone that's also known and in the spotlight."
He and Anna sparked both breakup and marriage rumors over the years, which were never confirmed.
"[Marriage] isn't important to me," Anna told Women's Health magazine in 2001. "I'm in a happy relationship—that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely."
In 2017, Enrique and Anna welcomed their first children, twins Lucy and Nicholas. They revealed on Thursday that they had last month welcomed their third child, a daughter.
Baby No. 3
The two welcome their third child, a daughter, on Jan. 30, 2020.
Double the love
Anna Kournikova plays with the couple's twins in 2018.
We're on a Boat
The two drive their powerboat in Miami in 2016.
Date Night
The two appear out in Beverly Hills in 2016.
All Wrapped Up in Each Other
A decade of dating and still going strong! The two were spotted arm-on-arm out in Miami Beach in 2011.
Not All Black-and-White
Remaining mum about their futures, Anna and Enrique were snapped on a sports date to the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game in September 2010.
Happily in Single Love
Although the couple was snapped blissfully in love at the Y100 Jingle Ball in 2010, the tennis star told the Graham Norton Show that year that there were no near plans for marriage.
Sporty BFFs
The couple paid close attention as they watched Venus Williams play against sister Serena at the Sony Ericsson Open back in 2009. Meanwhile, tabloids were speculating the longtime pair had finally gotten engaged.
Sweet and Subtle PDA
Paps snapped the pair sharing a precious moment together as they watch the New Jersey Nets take on the Miami Heat back in 2006. At the time, the rumor mill was buzzing with reports the two had secretly wed.
Do-Gooding Couple
The lovebirds visited the Royal Children's Hospital in Australia in 2005, where they took time to snap pics and sign autographs for sick kids. So sweet!
Young and in Love
The pair couldn't hide their love for each other when they were snapped leaving a Florida restaurant in 2006.
Vacation Time
The gorgeous twosome was spotted relaxing on a yacht in St. Barts, where the pair took a romantic vacation in 2005.
Once Upon a Time
Only a young couple at the time, the fashion risk-takers stepped out to the New York premiere of Once Upon A Time in Mexico in 2003. Rumors began flying that the two had secretly wed, but both parties continued to deny.
Where It All Began
Enrique and Anna started dating in late 2001 after meeting on the set of his steamy music video "Escape."
Hot Couple Alert!
The super-hot twosome stole the spotlight at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, just one year after they first began dating.
