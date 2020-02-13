Billie Eilish Was "Embarrassed" By Her Big Wins at the Grammys

Billie Eilish and her older brother, Finneas O'Connell, swept the biggest categories at the 2020 Grammys.

The sibling duo won Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Eilish won Best New Artist and O'Connell won Producer of the Year, making their first year at the Grammys an historic one.

But in a new interview with Vogue, O'Connell shared that he and his little sister were a bit embarrassed about their clean sweep, noting that he hoped the wins would be more equally divided among the other nominees.

As the 22-year-old shared of their accolades, "[Billie] was very grateful, obviously, and a lot of her friends were there. She has more 'go with the flow' than I do, but we were both kind of embarrassed to win so much; you hope that it will be kind of equal, but after the third in a row…well, we love all of our fellow nominees."

As it turns out, he was gunning for Lizzo and Lil Nas X to take home wins in the top categories. As he said, "If I'd bet on anyone, I would have lost money in us winning everything."