Will Survivor Really Change After Controversy? Kellee Kim Is Fighting to Make Sure

"Season 39 of Survivor has been unprecedented for all of us, with important social issues and inappropriate individual behavior intersecting with game play in complex ways that we've never seen before. During the course of the production, we listened to the players intently, investigated responsibly and responded accordingly, including taking the unprecedented step of removing a player from the game," the network said in a statement. "At the same time, we are responsible for the final outcome of this season. We recognize there are things we could have done differently, and we are determined to do better going forward."

Survivor: Winners at War was already done when the changes were announced, but the pre-production cast orientation included "specific guidelines regarding personal space, inappropriate behavior, and how to report these issues."

Going forward, CBS said "producers are reviewing all elements of the show to further support appropriate interaction, including how the players live during, as well as after they are eliminated from, the competition."