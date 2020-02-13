Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: See the Complete List of Nominations

It's slime time!

Nickelodeon's 2020 Kids' Choice Awards are coming up on March 22, and Chance the Rapper has just been announced as its host!

In a press release obtained by E! News, the 26-year-old Grammy-winner said, "I'm honored to host this year's Kids' Choice Awards. I watched Nickelodeon growing up and now I get to slime some of my favorite people on stage. This is going to be a party that you won't want to miss!"

Also announced on Thursday were this year's Kids' Choice Awards nominees. Leading the pack with the most nominations is Avengers: Endgame with 11 nominations. Taylor Swift is the second-most nominated with five. Following her are Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X with four nominations each. John Cena (who hosted the 2017 and 2018 Kids' Choice Awards), DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion have all received their first ever nominations.