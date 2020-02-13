Pregnant Malika Haqq Confirms She's Single But Will Raise Son With Ex O.T. Genasis

Pregnant Malika Haqq is bumping with pride for her baby daddy.

Though she and rapper O.T. Genasis split in June after two years together, the parents-to-be will come together to raise their son.

"Relationships don't always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon," she wrote on Instagram. "I've been single the last 8months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival."

Indeed, they know parenthood takes a village. "My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child," she continued. "Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents."