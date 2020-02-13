The Hilarious Reason Why Katy Perry Won't Invite Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to Her Wedding

Looks like Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan didn't score a ticket to Katy Perry's wedding.

On Wednesday, the "Firework" singer and her American Idol co-stars stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she revealed the hilarious reason why she won't be inviting her fellow judges to her and Orlando Bloom's big day.

"I can't afford them." Katy quipped when host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she'd extended an invite to the singers. Following up to see if she'd asked Lionel and Luke to perform at the reception, the "Chained To The Rhythm" singer said, "Like I said I can't afford them. I mean, no. I mean, look. They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I'm out getting married again," referencing her ex Russell Brand, who she was married to from 2010 to 2012.

Catching on that they aren't getting invited, Luke said, "We were in limbo. Lionel and I, we've been dropping hints…" After Katy joked that the duo was on the B-list, Jimmy chimed in, "Let's just say don't save the date."