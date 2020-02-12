How Kobe Bryant's Death Inspired Amber Rose to Get Her Face Tattoo

Amber Rose isn't letting the haters get to her.

The 36-year-old star recently debuted her face tattoo on Instagram, which pays tribute to her two kids, Sebastian Thomaz and Slash Edwards.

The words "Bash Slash" are written across her forehead, and while Muva loved her new ink, some were quick to criticize it.

In true Rose fashion, though, she clapped back at the people leaving her negative comments.

"For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol," she said.

Adding, "Or they would just tell me I'm ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f--k you want in life - muva."

That motto couldn't be more true.

During an appearance on Fox Soul TV on Wednesday night, the 36-year-old model shared those same sentiments. She opened up about what inspired her to finally get the face tattoo that she'd been wanting for a quite some time.