From Amber Rose to Justin Bieber, These Celebs Are Unafraid to Get Face Tattoos

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 2:29 PM
Art has no limits.
2020 seems to be quickly becoming the year of the face tattoo. In the last month, Presley Gerber, Amber Rose and Chris Brown have all debuted their newest ink displayed prominently on their faces. However, they're only a few in a long line of celebs who are starting to use their faces as a canvas for their art.
Stars like Lil Wayne and Post Malone adopted the trend early, and got fans talking with their fun designs and meaningful pieces. But, just because it's on your face doesn't mean it has to be completely serious. Lil Xan knows that the best. Considering he has three Z's under his eyes, which he revealed mean absolutely nothing to him. "It's the only tattoo I would probably say has no meaning," he recently shared in an interview.
When it comes to getting their faces tatted, celebrities are down for anything.
From aliens to birth years, it's all fair game in love and ink. Scroll through the photos below to see the art some celebrities are rocking on their faces.
The model recently revealed she got a tattoo on her forehead for her children Sebastian and Slash. The tattoo reads "Bash Slash."
The Biebs debuted his new ink last year, and its a tiny tattoo that reads "grace" in cursive above his eyebrow.
The former child star posted a pic of herself with a giant heart etched on her cheek.
Supermodel Cindy Crawford's son wanted the world to know he is "misunderstood," so he got it tattooed on his face.
The musician opted for some slightly more subtle ink on the side of her face. She got a Q with a diamond below it and joked that it will "hopefully" be her only face tattoo.
The musician showcased his love of Air Jordan shoes by getting a Nike's Air Jordan 3 Sneaker tattooed on the side of his face.
Safe to say Lil Xan is a big fan of a face tattoo, considering he has multiple. Including one he got after his friend Mac Miller passed away. It reads "Memento Mori." Which means, "remember that you will die."
The tattoo artist is rocking beautiful shooting stars across the side of her face.
Lil Pump loves a lil tattoo! The rapper has multiple pieces across his face, including an alien on his forehead and the number 17.
Lil Uzi Vert is also a big fan of a face tattoo. The rap stars face is nearly covered in ink. With everything from the word "faith" and the phrase "by any means" at the top of his head.
Post Malone made headlines when he got the now infamous "always tired" tattoo underneath his eyes.
Kehlani is twinning with Halsey! She also has the Q but with a heart underneath. The singer has a paper airplane tattoo underneath her eye, as well as the words "Espíritu Libre" which is Spanish for "Free Spirit."
The "Aaron's Party" singer almost broke the internet when he debuted his Medusa tattoo, which he revealed was in honor of his mother Jane.
The rapper might be the father of all face tattoos. He's been rocking ink on his face since the early days, and seems to show no signs of slowing down. The tattoos include "Fear God" on each of his eyelids, one above his right eyebrow that says, "I am music," and one inside his mouth of a smiley face.
Who knows, maybe the face tattoo era is here to stay!
