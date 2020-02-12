Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Rick Moranis Returns to Acting for Disney Reboot

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 12:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rick Moranis

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Rick Moranis will make his return to acting in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot.

The 66-year-old star, who appeared as scientist Wayne Szalinski in the 1989 movie, is set to reprise his role in the Disney reboot, titled Shrunk. In the original film, Szalinski (Moranis) accidentally shrinks his and his next door neighbor's kids. Moranis will join Josh Gad and director Joe Johnston on the project, which focuses on Gad's character. In the reboot, Gad plays the son of Moranis' character, who is "aspiring to be a great scientist like his father, but accidentally shrinks the kids," Deadline reports.

Gad confirmed the news himself on Wednesday, sharing the article about the reboot on social media.

"Been sitting on this one for quite a while," the actor told his Instagram followers. "To say it is a dream come true to once again see Rick Moranis on the big screen is the understatement of the decade."

Photos

TV Remake, Reboot and Revival Status Check: What's Going on With Your Favorite Shows?

"But to say, I get an up seat view of him returning to play one of his most iconic roles is the understatement of the Century," Gad continued. "It's Shrinking time. Welcome back hero!"

Following the success of the first film, Moranis returned for Honey, I Blew Up the Kid in 1992. In the years to follow, Moranis also appeared as Barney Rubble in The Flintstones and Danny O'Shea in Little Giants. He last appeared on the big screen in 1996's Big Bully alongside Tom Arnold.

Following the 1997 video release of Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves!, Moranis, who also previously appeared in the Ghostbusters films, stepped away from acting, reportedly to focus on family following the death of his wife.

Though he's done various voiceover roles over the years, Shrunk will be Moranis' return to feature films.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Disney , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.