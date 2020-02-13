Yes, Love Is Blind Is a Bonkers TV Concept—Here's Why Skeptics Should Give It a Chance

"For me, I just know that I was really drawn to the fact that we can make connections with people outside of just clearly aesthetics. I feel like nowadays that's just the norm. We're used to double tapping, swiping left or swiping right," Lauren said, noting she was hoping to connect over family and values. "I was just looking forward to making a real human connection that's deeper than what seems to be available."

Mark said he went into the whole process, from the pre-interviews to meeting a potential match, with a simple question in his mind: "Why not?" If things went his way, he'd walk out of the experience with a relationship to mirror his loving family experience.

"I gave it 100 percent of myself and I'm super thankful that I did because this experience was a hell of a ride, but I think it taught us all about real genuine connection," he said.