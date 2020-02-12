Lauren Graham Is Starring In the Mighty Ducks Series for Disney+

Lauren Graham has joined the Mighty Ducks comeback, though not in the way you might first expect.

Disney+ just announced that Lauren Graham will star in The Mighty Ducks, coming to the streaming service later this year, but as first reported in November, this is not quite the ragtag pee wee hockey team we all know and love from the 90s movies. This time the Mighty Ducks are, in fact, mighty.

"In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."

The Ducks are the bad guys now, and Lorelai Gilmore is leading the charge against them.