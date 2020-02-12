Siesta Key's Juliette Porter Introduces New Boyfriend After Robby Hayes Split

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 11:21 AM

Juliette Porter, Sam Logan

Juliette Porter is moving on from her relationship with Robby Hayes.

Over the summer, E! News exclusively revealed that the Siesta Key star had called it quits with the Bachelorette alum. At the time, a source told E! News, "Geographically, the relationship didn't make sense. They decided to split because it just wasn't fun anymore."

Fans of Siesta Key have watched Juliette and Robby's romance play out on this season of the MTV Series. However, it looks like Juliette has found love with someone new, according to her intimate post on social media. On Wednesday, the reality star took to Instagram to seemingly confirm her new relationship with University of Central Florida graduate Sam Logan.

In a photo posted to Juliette's social media account, she can be seen kissing her new man at Disney's Magic Kingdom. The 22-year-old star captioned the photo with celebration emojis while Sam wrote alongside his post, "Once upon a time...."

While both Sam and Juliette have appeared in each other's Instagram photos in recent months, this is the first time they've shown PDA in a post.

In addition to her previous relationship with Robby, fans of Siesta Key have also seen Juliette's on and off romance with co-star Alex Kompothecras.

In late 2019, Juliette made headlines for accusing Alex of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend with her. Shortly after Alex and girlfriend Alyssa Salerno announced their baby news, Juliette took to Instagram to write, "Weird how he cheated on her with me several months ago but ok."

The third season of Siesta Key is currently airing on MTV.

