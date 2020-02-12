Teresa Giudice Finally Admits She Believes Joe Cheated During Their Marriage

Coming to terms with the truth.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice addresses the state of her marriage to husband Joe Giudice—and makes a shocking confession. The candid chat arises as the Giudice matriarch reflects on the prenuptial agreement she signed a week before their wedding.

As revealed in a previous episode of RHONJ, Joe claims he had Teresa sign the document as he didn't "want to get married." Understandably, this comment angers the Bravo celebrity, who feels she has been a "perfect f--king wife."

"I have a lot of resentment. I feel like I didn't deserve that," Teresa laments to her co-stars. "'Cause I was, like, the perfect, perfect f--king wife."

Furthermore, Teresa reveals she doesn't feel Joe was as dedicated to their marriage as she was. Why?

Well, not only does the longtime reality star mention the many cheating allegations brought against her husband, she reveals Joe once had a separate phone to communicate with another woman.

"Listen, he had a separate cell phone with one girl," Teresa confesses.

"Do you know that for a fact?" a stunned Jennifer Aydin inquires.