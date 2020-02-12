The Sabrina the Teenage Witch Cast Had a Magical Reunion 17 Years After the Finale

Talk about a spellbinding moment!

Before there was the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there was Sabrina The Teenage Witch. And the original cast recently had a reunion to celebrate the show, which ended in April 2003.

Melissa Joan Hartshared an amazing cast photo on her Instagram this week that showed her posing with her former co-stars. In the photo are Nate Richert (Harvey Kinkle), Elisa Donovan (Morgan Cavanaugh), Jenna Leigh Green (Libby Chessler), Alimi Ballard (Quizmaster Albert), Soleil Moon Frye (Roxie King), Trevor Lissauer (Miles Goodman), China Shavers (Dreama), Curtis Andersen (Gordy) and Tara Strong (Molly Dolly).

Unfortunately, aunties Hilda and Zelda Spellman (a.k.a. Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick) aren't in the group shot, nor is Nick Bakay, who voiced Salem the cat. But this reunion was still magical!

As Hart wrote in her caption, "Last night was a #woohoo kinda night! 100 members of our cast and crew got together for a casual hang out and reminisced about all things 90's, Magic and filling the gaps in the last 17 years. #harveyandsabrinaforever #sabrinatheteenagewitch #reunion."