Relive Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Love Story

Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas!

The Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer are expecting their first child together, sources confirm to E! News. This exciting news comes almost a year after the couple said "I do" in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. As fans will recall, Sophie, 23, and Joe, 30, wed in Sin City after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May.

A few months later, the celebs enjoyed a second wedding ceremony with their loved ones, this time in southern France.

"Sophie wore a long lace dress with sleeves. She had her hair down with a veil and had light makeup," a source told E! News in June. "Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony."

Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star, Maisie Williams, was among her BFFs included in her bridal party.