Kelsea Ballerini Fangirls Over Blake Lively at Michael Kors NYFW Show

WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 9:35 AM
WireImage
While attending her first ever fashion show on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini spotted non other than Blake Lively in person, and had the appropriate reaction.
The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to express her excitement at seeing the 32-year-old actress at the Michael Kors fall-winter 2020 fashion show.
"Play it cool Kelsea: I just attended my first ever fashion show and got to wear a gorgeous @MichaelKors look and see his stunning new collection. Fangirl Kelsea: I JUST SAW BLAKE LIVELY IN PERSON SHE'S REAL GUYS," Ballerini tweeted to her 994,000 followers.
Lively arrived a the fashion show wearing a crisp white button-down shirt over a black polka dotted one, covered by a gray plaid vest, over black wide-legged pants.
Ballerini wore a short sleeve black floral calf-length sheath dress with a white belt.
Other stars spotted at the show included Dove Cameron, Olivia Holt, Issa Rae, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ashley Benson.
See photos of celebs at the Michael Kors fall-winter 2020 fashion show:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
The actress takes menswear and patterns to a new level.
Cindy Ord/WireImage
The singer showcases a floral look.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
The Disney Channel star strikes a pose.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
The star showcases a stylish green look.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
The Veep star bundles up.
Cindy Ord/WireImage
The Pretty Little Liars alum showcases a sleek black look.
Article continues below
Cindy Ord/WireImage
The singer strikes a pose.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
The entrepreneur is all smiles.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
The fashion entrepreneur looks chic in red and black.
Article continues below
Cindy Ord/WireImage
The singer strikes a pose.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
The actress showcases a chic and playful look.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
The YouTube star and actor strikes a pose.
Article continues below
New York Fashion Week showcasing designers' fall/winter 2020 collections will run until Thursday.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?