Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's "Deeply Offensive" Oscars Outfit

Rose McGowan has some thoughts about Natalie Portman's Oscars tribute.

On Sunday night, the Black Swan star attended the 2020 Oscars wearing a Dior gown along with a matching cape. The cape had extra meaning to Portman, who has been an advocate of the Time's Up movement, because it had the names of the female directors snubbed this year by the Academy Awards stitched on it.

While at the ceremony over the weekend, Portman explained the significance of the cape, telling L.A. Times' Amy Kaufman, "I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way."

In response to Portman's tribute, McGowan took to Facebook to share her take on the "protest."

"Some thoughts on Natalie Portman and her Oscar 'protest.' The kind of protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media for its bravery. Brave? No, not by a long shot," McGowan began her post. "More like an actress acting the part of someone who cares. As so many of them do."