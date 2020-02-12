Watch a Psychic Predict Ryan Seacrest's Future As a Dad

Ryan Seacrest's most important role is coming one day: Dad.

The LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, American Idol and E! Live From the Red Carpet host got a pretty interesting hearing from psychic Char Margolis on the former show on Wednesday.

"I feel like in time, you will be a dad," she told him. "I don't know if you're planning on this now."

"I'm not saying it's right now," she continued. "I see you more like Simon Cowell."

The former American Idol judge-turned-America's Got Talent judge became a dad at age 54 in 2014 when his girlfriend Lauren Silverman gave birth to their first child together, son Eric Cowell.

"I am holding Simon Cowell?" Seacrest joked. "Finally. We are meant to be."

"George Clooney waited. I see that down the road with you," Margolis continued.

Clooney became a dad at age 56 in 2017 when his wife Amal Clooney gave birth to twins, Alexander and Ella Clooney.

"And it is not a little black lab that I am holding?" Seacrest asked Margolis.

"Probably that too," she said.

Seacrest, 45, has been in a relationship with Shayna Taylor, 27, for years.