No One Had More Fun at the Super Bowl Than James Corden’s Parents

The 2020 Super Bowl was a Corden family affair.

During Super Bowl LIV, James Corden's parents Malcolm Corden and Margaret Corden filled in the for the Cats star for a special segment on The Late Late Show that aired during Monday night's episode. Taking viewers behind the scenes ahead of the big game, James' enthusiastic parents were overjoyed to soak in the of the fun and even met some special guests along the way.

Kicking things off at the NFL Experience inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Cordens put their football skills to the test with a series of interactive exhibits. First, they had a friendly catch on the makeshift field and then took some keepsake photos. After a quick lesson with the Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders, Malcolm and Margaret made their way to Wilson's football-making demonstration, where they picked up a personalized souvenir for James. Holding up a football with the late night host's face on it to the camera, Margaret exclaimed, "It's so lifelike. This one will probably cause me a lot less strife."