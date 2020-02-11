Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Welcome Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

Three's company!

Country music sensation Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins gave birth to their third child on Monday, Feb. 10. The pair welcomed Lennon Love Akins to their family, and she joins big sister's Willa Akins and Ada Akins. The couple confirmed the news via Instagram on Tuesday night with a series of sweet family photos.

"Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn't be happier to finally get to kiss her little face," Lauren captioned her announcement post. "Lennon Love Akins 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes we could not be more in love."

Thomas Rhett also shared the exciting arrival with his social media followers, writing, "Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible and was was a champion through the whole birth."

"Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen haha. Ada James and Willa Gray are gonna be the best big sisters to Lennon!" Thomas Rhett continued. "The Lord is so good and I'm so grateful for my beautiful growing family. Y'all pray for us as we switch from man to man defense to zone."