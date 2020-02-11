Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Late Night Out Together

Alexa, play "Love On The Brain" by Rihanna.

The 31-year-old singer recently called it quits with her former flame and businessman Hassan Jameel and since she's back on the market, it seems like she's taking full advantage of it.

Soon after her split from her boyfriend of about three years, fans began to speculate that she was dipping her feet back in the dating pool after she and A$AP Rocky were photographed laughing together backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City.

An E! News source shared that the "Disturbia" singer "wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something." But late last night, into the early morning, RiRi and A$AP Rocky showed up late night at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, according to a source.

"Rihanna arrived first around 1 a.m. with a bodyguard. A$AP came in about 2 a.m. through the same door followed by two friends," an eyewitness told E! News. "He tried to say incognito with a hood on his head as he ducked inside. They were both inside after hours for a little."

While the two arrived and left the Italian spot separately, they seemingly enjoyed a fun night inside together.