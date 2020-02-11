This Is Us Explores Kate's Relationships Past and Present

Kate finally got her episode, and it wasn't such a happy one.

In This Is Us' "A Hell of a Week: Part Three," Kate was in two unfortunate relationships. As a teen, it was record store Mark, who belittled her and criticized her and got angry about pretty much everything she did. As an adult, it's Toby, who she loves but who can't seem to wrap his head around the fact that their son is blind and they'll never get to watch Star Wars together.

Toby hasn't seemed to realize what a joy it might be to describe Star Wars to his son in his very best narrator voice, so for now he's just bummed and obsessing over blind children who have gained sight and refusing to go with Kate to the retreat for families with blind kids that she tried to surprise him with.

She took her mother instead, and that gave Kate and Rebecca some bonding time they desperately needed. They even went night swimming.

"You're fat, I'm ancient, we're gorgeous," Rebecca announced as she went to put on her suit.