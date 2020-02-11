Britney Spears' Crossroads Co-Star Taryn Manning Says She's "Worried'' About Her

Taryn Manning is revealing she's "worried" about Crossroads co-star Britney Spears.

As the battle over the pop star's future wages on, her former co-star is stepping in to express concern about Britney's health. She made the surprise statement on Instagram, telling her followers: "Not trying to get likes I could care less. I am worried about my friend and co-star. Too many times we let one go a-stray and never bother to poke our heads around. 'Not my chair, not my problem'."

"Hey, least we aren't walking into a gas chamber out of left field today #love @britneyspears... for all of you who hit me daily to do something. I hear you now! We care. Voice away angels this is your playground... can't phase us anymore. she is my focus. loving you," the Orange Is the New Black star continues.

Currently, Spears remains under a conservatorship, as she has been for the past 12-years. It remains to be seen if her father, Jamie Spears, will return to his role as conservator after he temporarily stepped down in Sept. 2019.