Calling All Boss Babes: 8 Workwear Looks We Want Now

Time for a workdrobe upgrade? Get ready to be the boss babe you are with sophisticated fits that'll earn you some major style points in the office.

Whether you're channelling CEO vibes, wanna nail that interview dress code or need to level up your intern style, PrettyLittleThing have got the perfect workwear attire for you. From comfy co-ords to super chic split hem trousers and oversized blazers, these are the looks that are gonna add a little something extra to your everyday workwear.

Take a look at our favourites below: