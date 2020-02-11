Best Dyson Deals Presidents' Day Weekend 2020

Dyson
by Katherine Riley | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 12:37 PM
If there's one brand that always gets attention when it's on sale, it's Dyson. And for good reason, their products might be pricey but they are worth every penny. Right now, Amazon if offering a $109 coupon for the coveted Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete. So if you've been waiting to by this salon-in-a-kit, now is the time!
Dyson is offering a free travel bag with the purchase of an Airwrap Styler Kit. And of course, Bed Bath & Beyond and Walmart are offering Dyson Presidents' Day Deals too.
From the always-selling-out Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete to the always top-rated Dyson vacuums, here are the best Dyson deals to shop:
The Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete set contains the Pre-Styling Dryer, two 1.2" Airwrap Barrels, two 1.6" Airwrap Barrels, the Firm Smoothing Brush, the Soft Smoothing Brush and Round Volumizing Brush.
Cord-free, hassle-free, powerful suction with up to 30 minute's run time. As proud pet parents of very furry friends, we can vouch for Dyson amazing deep cleaning suction—even on shag rugs!
The Dyson Pure Cool Me Air Purifier is a personal purifying fan that cools you with purified air HEPA filter and captures 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. Includes a fully sealed HEPA and activated carbon filter. Dyson purifiers are certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
This cordless vac's whole-machine filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe.
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum has the strongest suction available and even more power for tough tasks; a self-adjusting cleaner head to seals in suction; and it removes pet hair without tangling. Includes 5 year warranty; free parts and labor and shipping.
