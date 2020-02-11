Best Deals From Lululemon's Presidents' Day Sale 2020

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
by Carly Milne | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 11:15 AM
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This weekend marks a big moment for winter sales, which means it's the perfect time to stock up on activewear deals... especially from Lululemon!
From fabulous long-sleeve tees to slim-fitting breathable jackets, and totally usable bucket bags to chic vests to beat the remainder of the winter chill, there's a little something for everyone in Lululemon's sale, including great gear for studio workouts and beyond.
We picked out a few of our favorites to help you get started. Shop them below, and enjoy the sale!
Wear this meditation wrap long, or flip it upside down for a shorter look, whether you're chilling at home or on the run from the studio to your next destination. Made of Merino wool, it features a relaxed fit, pockets and thumb holes in the sleeves.
A little sporty, a little dressy and a lot sassy, soft and breathable rulu fabric meets a fitted silhouette in this to-and-from dress. It also wicks away sweat and features four-way stretch thanks to a Lycra blend.
Align with your 2020 fitness intentions with these leggings, available in eight colors to suit your personal style. Plus, they're sweat-wicking with a high rise, and they're crafted from buttery soft fabric that was made for yoga and studio workouts.
You're going to need something to carry your gear, especially when its a sweaty mess. This backpack will do the trick, made of water repellent fabric, an expandable pocket for sweaty gear, and even a cell phone pocket and exterior sleeve for a 15' laptop to help with your commute.
With spring on the way, now's the time to add crops to your workout wardrobe. These were designed for running, with a high rise and exterior side pocket to stash your stuff while you dash. Plus, the fabric is low-friction and sweat-wicking.
Want something to wear on your way to and from your workout? Slip into this pullover with a cowl neck, exaggerated sleeves, and a roomy fit that hits at the high hip. It's also breathable and sweat-wicking, with a bit of stretch thanks to Lycra.
Before you shop all of this weekend's big sales, make sure you get all your Valentine's Gifts in order! We have suggestions from Elizabeth Chambers Hammer and Martha Stewart that might help!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?