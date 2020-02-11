Mandy Moore's "Fifteen" Music Video Is a Love Letter to Her Teenage Self

No regrets, with a few exceptions.

Mandy Moore is back with new music, and her new song "Fifteen" is an ode to her younger self. Fans of the This Is Us star will recall that she got her start in music when she was 15, quickly rising to fame with songs like "Candy" and "I Wanna Be With You." She ended up touring with the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC as just a teen, and in later years starred in a slew of films.

In her new song and music video, Moore looks back on that time with the wisdom she has now. In a statement about the track's release, Moore said she had finally learned to be compassionate toward the decisions she made when she was young.

As the singer shared, "It's been a full circle journey to embrace who I was as a teenager starting off in this industry and forgive my past self for judging her so harshly."