Every Time Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Family Won Us Over

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 10:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

When it comes to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's family, all they do is win!

Although the famous duo is the definition of #CoupleGoals, it's their entire family that deserves celebration and praise for their close bond and strong love for one another.

A perfect example was when Dwyane appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today. During his interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the retired NBA superstar opened up about his daughter Zaya's decision to come out as transgender.

"I looked at her and said, ‘You are our leader. You are our leader and this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice,'" Dwyane shared. "Right now, it's through us because she's 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her."

He continued, "Now it's our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have. My wife reached out to everybody on the cast of Pose. We're just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self."

Photos

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Fashion Diary

It's just one of the many times Dwyane and his family impressed us with their honesty, candor, loyalty and love for one another. See more examples in our gallery below.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kids Come First

"First of all, if you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have," Dwyane Wade shared on the All the Smoke podcast. "You can learn something from your kids. In my household, man, that's all we talk about. We talk about making sure our kids are seen by each of us, me and my wife, We talk about making sure our kids understand the power in their voice."

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Courtesy of Booking.com

Ultimate Defenders

After Gabrielle Union was fired from America's Got Talent, Dwyane absolutely had his wife's back. "'Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't,'" he shared on Twitter after the news broke. "Over this past year I've been approaching by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show."

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, birthday

Bob Metelus Studio

Party Planners

When it was time for Gabrielle to have a birthday party, Dwyane had no trouble planning an epic '90s themed bash

Article continues below

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

Instagram

#WadeWorldTour

Wanna get away? The couple has been known for their amazing vacations that are often documented on Instagram. Work hard and play harder!

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, Dwyane Wade, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Red Carpet Pro

While attending the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, the couple's daughter Kaavia made her award show debut. Spoiler alert: She was a total pro. 

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kids, Zion, Kaavia, Instagram, Thanksgiving 2019

Instagram / Gabrielle Union

Clap Backs

After celebrating Thanksgiving as a family, Dwyane took to Twitter to slam Internet trolls who had some not-so-nice comments. "I've seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo," he shared online. "Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here's the thing—I've been chosen to lead my family not y'all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"

Article continues below

Halloween 2019, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Kaavia

Instagram

Best Dressed

When it was time to celebrate Halloween 2019, Gabrielle and Dwyane knew just the look to pull off with their baby girl.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Round 2

But wait, there's more! The proud parents also transformed into another theme with their daughter Zaya.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Ali Rhodes Photo/Courtesy of sbe

Paying it Forward

Despite their busy schedules, Gabrielle and Dwyane always like to give back. One cause they support is close friend Holly Robinson Peete's HollyRod Foundation charity events. DesignCare 2019 included a performance from Gabrielle's AGT golden buzzer Kodi Lee.

Article continues below

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Dynamic Duo

The couple that dresses fabulous together, stays together! Who can forget their Met Gala 2019 look in New York City?

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Gabrielle Union , Dwyane Wade , Family , Celebrities , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.