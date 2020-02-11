Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces and Nephews Is the Most Fashionable

Kendall Jenner has some pint-sized style inspiration in her famous family.

The 24-year-old supermodel is certainly no stranger to fashion, but when it comes to the next generation of her reality star family, which of her many nieces and nephews would she say is the most fashionable? Her answer is no surprise.

"I have to say North because she actually dresses herself at this point and likes to create outfits, like will put things together that you just wouldn't even think of," Jenner told Pop of the Morning co-host Victor Cruz. "She's so good at it."

However, that's not to say the other youngsters in the family can't eventually catch up to the 6-year-old fashion maven. "The other ones I think are a bit young," the famous aunt noted.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's firstborn has been showing her flair for fashion as of late, including serving as a stylist to her own gal pals. Of course, there's also the fact that she's been going to fashion shows and modeling in photo shoots since she could walk.