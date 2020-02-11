Chrissy Teigen, DJ Khaled and More Stars React to the Viral Broom Challenge

Everyone's getting in on the fun!

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few days, you're probably familiar with the viral broom challenge that has hit the internet. The challenge stems from the fact that thanks to gravity, brooms and other objects are able to stand upright on certain days of the year.

People quickly took to Twitter on Feb. 10, one of the days it worked, to showcase their brooms standing upright. It wasn't long before many celebrities got in on the fun, and realeased their own videos of their brooms in their homes. Celebs like DJ Khaled, Ally Brooke, Ray J and Paula Abdul quickly took to the internet. Also, Chrissy Teigen of course had a hot take about the mysterious phenomenon.

"Lots of different fights to navigate on the twitter today. then just a lot of brooms," she shared before getting some push back from fans on her post. "I have a thai broom. It does not balance." While fans kept urging Teigen to attempt it herself, she doubled down on her stance.