Your Favorite Top Chef Contestants Are Back in New All Stars: L.A. Trailer!

The new trailer for Top Chef All Stars L.A. has us salivating!

Bravo just released a first look at the new season of their award-winning cooking competition series and we couldn't be happier to see all the familiar faces ready to compete at another chance to win the title of Top Chef.

The all stars season brings back past contestants Jamie Lynch (season 14), Melissa King (season 12), Kevin Gillespie (season 6), Angelo Sosa (season 7 and the All Stars season 8), Nini Nguyen (season 16), Eric Adjepong (season 16), Jennifer Caroll (season 6, returned for the season 8 All Stars and in Last Chance Kitchen season 7), Bryan Voltaggio (season 6), Stepanie Cmar (season 11), Lee Anne Wong (season 1 and Last Chance Kitchen season 7), Joe Sasto (season 15), Lisa Fernandes (season 4), Karen Akunowicz (season 13), Brian Malarkey (season 3) and Gregory Gourdet (season 12) competing for the largest prize in Top Chef history: a whopping $250,000!