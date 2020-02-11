Macaulay Culkin Recalls the Last Time He Saw Michael Jackson Alive

It's been nearly 15 years since Macaulay Culkin last saw Michael Jackson in person.

As the former blockbuster child star recalled in a newly published Esquire interview, Cullkin last saw the late pop legend at Jackson's own 2005 criminal trial, in which the performer was acquitted. According to the Home Alone star, the two famed friends crossed paths in the bathroom while Culkin's testimony was in recess.

"We better not talk. I don't want to influence your testimony," Jackson said, spurring a little laughter between the two, according to the interview. The two hugged and Jackson unexpectedly died four years later.

As for the allegations against Jackson, some of which the focus of the 2018 documentary, Leaving Neverland, Culkin maintains that he did not face any of the same alleged sexual abuse from the late star.