Lindsay Lohan's Dad Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Estranged Wife

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 8:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Michael Lohan

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, has been arrested.

Police told E! News the 33-year-old actress' dad is facing charges of obstruction of breathing and harassment in the second degree. At the time of this writing, Michael was still in custody.

According to The Daily Mail, the arrest took place in Southampton, New York on Monday after Michael's estranged wife, Kate Major, filed a police report. While the police did not identify a victim to E! News, the outlet reported that Kate was allegedly attacked by Michael. According to the publication, citing a police report, the alleged incident took place after Kate confronted Michael about his online browsing history.

E! News reached out to Kate and Michael for comment.

Kate filed for divorce from Michael in 2018 after four years of marriage. However, the two are still reportedly legally married. Before they wed, Michael was married to Lindsay's mother, Dina Lohan; however, they divorced in 2007.

Watch

Lindsay Lohan Talks Being a Boss on Beach Club

Michael appeared on the fifth season of Celebrity Rehab

Fans got a glimpse into his relationship with Kate and their struggles during his time on the VH1 show.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , Celebrities , Arrests , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.