Selena Gomez Debuts Her Most Stylish Haircut Yet

When you're ready, come and get a look at Selena Gomez's new ‘do.

On Monday, the "Look At Her Now" singer debuted her latest hair transformation on Instagram. Known for her long wavy locks, Selena opted for a shorter, curlier cut to create a modern take on '80s volume and texture with her shaggy bangs and tight ringlets. Not only did the length of her hair undergo a major refresh, but Selena also lightened her brunette strands with some golden highlights to add some warmth and contrast.

Further confirming that she's the most stylish of them all, Selena donned a chic grey mock neck sweater to show off her retro-inspired chop. She paired the cozy-yet-elegant piece with a set of icy silver chain mail drop earrings to complete the look. Keeping things warm with her glam, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer opted for a bronzed smoky eye and a coral lip using a slew of undisclosed products from her new beauty line Rare Beauty.