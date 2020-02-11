The Bachelor's Hometown Dates Look Incredibly Dramatic

The competition for Peter Weber's heart on The Bachelor is down to just four ladies—Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller—and that can only mean one thing, well, two things: Drama and hometown dates.

The sneak peek of what's to come features Peter wooing the remaining contestants and their families, and since nothing is going smoothly this season, why would these dates be any different?

"I am in love, and I'm really excited for Peter to meet my family," Kelsey says.

"If tonight goes how I hope it goes, I could definitely be falling in love," Madison says. But there's something she's been keeping from him: She's saving herself (her virginity) for marriage. It looks like the parents are bringing just as much drama as the contestants.

Check out the full preview below.