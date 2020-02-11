Prince William and Kate Middleton Join Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla for Rare Joint Engagement

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 6:22 AM

Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre on Tuesday along with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

According to ITV News' royal editor Chris Ship, the senior royals took the train from London to Loughborough. Once they arrived, the four family members toured the facility and learned about the organization's efforts to help injured military personnel. 

At one point, the Duke of Cambridge played a little wheelchair basketball. After he missed a few shots, his father pushed him forward and gave him an encouraging squeeze on the shoulders. Once he scored, he received a round of applause.

Despite the chilly temperatures, the Duchess of Cambridge kept warm in an Alexander McQueen jacket and a matching skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of Ralph Lauren Collection black suede heels and an Alexander McQueen wicca mini leather clutch. As for Camilla, she fought the winter weather by wearing a green, three-piece ensemble. She topped her look with a black hat. William and Charles both looked dapper in suits and ties.

This marked a rare joint engagement for the group. Although, they have been photographed several times together during personal occasions, such as during the royals' holiday celebrations.

Speaking of the holidays, Queen Elizabeth II took the train back to London on Tuesday after spending the winter break at her private estate in Sandringham. Her return came shortly after news broke that her grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn Phillips, are breaking up, making him the first of Her Majesty's grandchildren to divorce.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting their next chapter after stepping back as senior royals in January.

