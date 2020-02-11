Prince William and Kate Middleton Join Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla for Rare Joint Engagement

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre on Tuesday along with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

According to ITV News' royal editor Chris Ship, the senior royals took the train from London to Loughborough. Once they arrived, the four family members toured the facility and learned about the organization's efforts to help injured military personnel.

At one point, the Duke of Cambridge played a little wheelchair basketball. After he missed a few shots, his father pushed him forward and gave him an encouraging squeeze on the shoulders. Once he scored, he received a round of applause.

Despite the chilly temperatures, the Duchess of Cambridge kept warm in an Alexander McQueen jacket and a matching skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of Ralph Lauren Collection black suede heels and an Alexander McQueen wicca mini leather clutch. As for Camilla, she fought the winter weather by wearing a green, three-piece ensemble. She topped her look with a black hat. William and Charles both looked dapper in suits and ties.