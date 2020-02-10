Nicki Minaj Reveals Her Weight Loss Secret and Says She's Still 20 Pounds Away From Her ''Goal''

Nicki Minaj is back with her first Queen Radio episode of 2020.

Following quite the week for the 37-year-old rapper—she was under fire after dissing Rosa Parks in her new single "Yikes," and she found herself involved in a vicious Twitter feud with her ex Meek Mill after accusing him of beating women—but for now, it's back to business for Nicki.

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, Nicki went on Queen Radio to talk about everything from wedding planning, new music, keeping her personal life a little more private this year and her commitment to feeling comfortable in her body.

The "Tusa" rapper shared that as of late, she's "channeled all of my power and now I have control of it. I control how it manifests in my life."

She added, "For example, I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off. I didn't think I could have the discipline in what I ate. Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it."

Now, that commitment is paying off for the rapper even though she says she's still working toward her end goal. "I'm still 20 pounds away from my goal weight," she said.