Cheer's Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback ''Mat Talk'' Models at Fashion Week

When cheer meets fashion.

Over the weekend, Cheer stars Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback made their New York Fashion Week debut, which was all thanks to Instagram.

The two cheerleading powerhouses have quickly become fan-favorites after Netflix released a docu-series based on the Texas champion team from Navarro College, which they are both part of.

However, the dynamic duo packed their bags and headed to the Big Apple for an unforgettable fashion experience.

And yes, they brought their glitzy red and black cheer uniforms with them.

Sitting front row for the Brandon Maxwell show at the Museum of Natural History, Gabi and Lexi laid their eyes on the latest and greatest pieces from the designer (who is also a fellow Texan!).

According to Vogue, the Netflix stars arrived to the highly-anticipated event in their Navarro College cheerleading uniforms, but changed into chic and sleek ensembles once it started.