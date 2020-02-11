February 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey & More

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A new month brings new book recommendations! We love keeping up with what novels, memoirs and nonfiction our favorite stars are cozying up with this season. Fortunately, many bookworm celebs have their own book clubs with plenty of recommendations to keep our libraries stacked.
From Emma Roberts to Jenna Bush Hager to Reese Witherspoon to Oprah Winfrey, here's a sample of stars' February 2020 book club picks. (You can also check out their January 2020 selections.)
Oprah Winfrey says of this controversial pick: "American Dirt just gutted me, and I didn't just read this book—I inhabited it….Everything about this book was so extraordinary. It's suspenseful, the language is beautiful, and the story really opened my heart. I highly recommend it, and you will not want to put it down. It is just a magnificent novel."
Reese Witherspoon made this her Hello Sunshine Book Club's February 2020 pick and describes the book as so: "Y'all… it is SO GOOD! This magical story is about a young woman, Emmaline, confronting the modern world for the very first time. As she embarks on a journey of digging up her past, she is confronted with truth about love, family and who she really is."
Jenna Bush Hager selected this debut novel for her Read With Jenna February 2020 pick. "It's about this young girl, Adunni, whose voice, from the time she is born, is strong, loud and clear but because of where she is born and the circumstances of her life, she doesn't yet know how to use it," Jenna says, adding, "Some of the things we take for granted. She doesn't get an education, she isn't allowed to learn. Although it's the fictional story of one young girl in Nigeria, it really is the story of so many others."
Emma Roberts and her Belletrist Book Club selected this "exhilarating novel about a group of students who take revenge on a wunderkind professor after she destroys one of their own." Sounds like a great page-turner to us!
Former Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck started his club to share his love of books with readers of all levels. His Veteran Pick (for more seasoned readers) for February 2020 won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Autobiography. (Rookie Readers can check out Knight Kyle and the Magic Silver Lance by Oliver Pötzsch.)
Check out all these other must-read books for 2020.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?