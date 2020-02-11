Flashback: See Taylor Swift, Rihanna and More Stars at 2010 Fashion Week

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 3:00 AM
Even though Chanel, Louis Vuitton and other brands are household names in their own right, it always helps to have some starpower to back it up.
This has become even more evident in recent years as the various fashion weeks attract actors, influencers and musicians from all walks of life. Part of this is due to partnerships, like Charlize Theron's numerous ad campaigns with Dior, and the many red carpet events that require only the most fashionable designer ensembles.
But fashion week wasn't always this way. It seems that the exclusive and celebrity nature of fashion week was heightened with the rise of social media and influencer marketing. After all, in this day and age, if it isn't shared on Instagram, did it even happen?
So where did it all start? Well, 2010 was an indicator that the fashion world was experiencing a shift. That was the year Anna Wintour rubbed shoulders with Blake Lively in the front row, the Kardashians were ever-present and the cast of Gossip Girl was practically everywhere.
To see the runway shows that boasted A-list guests from all areas, check out the gallery below!
Michel Dufour/WireImage
The Gossip Girl star and Vogue editor in chief left the comfort of the Big Apple to attend the Paris Fashion Week.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Donna Karan's fashion show had quite the star-studded audience in 2010.
Joe Kohen/WireImage
The singer brought the "Goodies" in this stylish ensemble at New York Fashion Week.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for IMG
Before she became Twitter's reigning clap-back queen, Chrissy was modeling in various runways in slinky swimsuits.
Ben Hider/WireImage
The two actresses attended the Calvin Klein show in their finest attires.
Thomas Concordia/WireImage
This Harajuku Lover had some wicked style.
Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic
The three reality stars may have been focused on the runway, but all eyes were on them when they attended the Jill Stuart show.
Venturelli/WireImage
It's no wonder the singer has a "Reputation" for being one of the most stylish stars in Hollywood.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Rihanna's future in the fashion industry was painted in the stars when she began stealing the show at various fashion weeks across the globe.
Brian Killian/WireImage
The rapper and actress brave the "Flashing Lights" and give the photograohers a toothy grin.
Janette Pellegrini/FilmMagic
These fashionistas struck a pose for the cameras at the Badgley Mischka runway show.
Will Ragozzino/Getty Images
The two actresses made a stunning appearance in black ensembles and red lipstick.
Eugene Gologursky/WireImage
Worlds collided when the tennis legend and the Vogue editor in chief mingled at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Burberry
A fashion week wouldn't be complete without an appearance from the Sex and the City star herself.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
For the better part of the last decade, the British actress represented the Chanel atelier with complete sophistication and style.
Michel Dufour/WireImage
The "Dog Days Are Over" singer and late designer posed for a photo at the Chanel show.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
This star waved goodbye to the sunny beaches of The O.C. and hello to the fashionable streets of Paris.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
The two actresses rubbed elbows at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Before their divorce in 2013, the actor and model were one of the hottest couples on the scene.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for IMG
The singers sat front row at the BCBG Max Azria runway show.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
This stylish duo proves that every man, woman and child needs a fashionable chapeau.
Michel Dufour/WireImage
The actress proves she's no Mean Girl(s) in this look that is positively sugar, spice and everything nice.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry
All of Hollywood's biggest stars flocked to the Burberry show in London.
