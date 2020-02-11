Flashback: See Taylor Swift, Rihanna and More Stars at 2010 Fashion Week

Even though Chanel, Louis Vuitton and other brands are household names in their own right, it always helps to have some starpower to back it up.

This has become even more evident in recent years as the various fashion weeks attract actors, influencers and musicians from all walks of life. Part of this is due to partnerships, like Charlize Theron's numerous ad campaigns with Dior, and the many red carpet events that require only the most fashionable designer ensembles.

But fashion week wasn't always this way. It seems that the exclusive and celebrity nature of fashion week was heightened with the rise of social media and influencer marketing. After all, in this day and age, if it isn't shared on Instagram, did it even happen?

So where did it all start? Well, 2010 was an indicator that the fashion world was experiencing a shift. That was the year Anna Wintour rubbed shoulders with Blake Lively in the front row, the Kardashians were ever-present and the cast of Gossip Girl was practically everywhere.