This Harley Quinn Mayhem Merch Is the Answer to Your Preyers

by Emily Spain | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 4:00 AM
Supervillain Harley Quinn is back on the big screen, but this time she (and her iconic style) is front and center!
DC Comic's newest spin-off Birds of Prey, the sequel to Suicide Squad, is all about the Joker's ex-girlfriend. In the film, Harley, played by Margot Robbie, is on the run from a slew of bad guys who want her dead. However, she fights back with an equally stylish girl gang.
Even with all the film's action and nail-biting scenes, Harley's clothing, makeup and hair are the true scene-stealers. Let's not forget her iconic outfit in Suicide Squad inspired the masses to dress up as her for Halloween in year's past.
In honor of Birds of Prey playing in theaters, scroll below to check out the products that will help you channel your inner Harley Quinn!
Billie Valentine's Birds of Prey collection will help you up your accessory game even when fighting off the bad guys.
Get Harley Quinn's signature red pout with the True Red shade.
Harley would definitely carry this eclectic handbag with her wherever she goes.
We think Harley would mix and match all three shades: Mind Over Mayhem, Freaking Fantabulous and Emancipate This.
These overalls are a near-identical dupe of the style Margot Robbie wears in the film.
Another HQ-inspired dupe! In the movie, Harley pairs these shorts with a caution tape jacket.
This chic necklace is a staple piece for any wardrobe.
These socks are a chic way to show off your love for Harley Quinn.
Wear this graphic tee on its own or pair with a leather jacket for a Harley-approved look.
This chic sweater would definitely get you through the cold winter months in Gotham.
After her break-up with the Joker, this would be a perfect piece for Harley to wear to a GNO with the Huntress.
Spice up your desk with Harley Quinn!
Now you can get Harley Quinn's signature locks without a salon!
A new pair of HQ-approved earrings for every day of the work week!
Birds of Prey is in theatres now.
