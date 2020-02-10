Vanessa Bryant: My Brain "Refuses to Accept" That Gianna and Kobe Are Gone

Vanessa Bryant continues to mourn the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

It's been just over two weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers legend passed away in a helicopter crash with Gigi and seven others in Calabasas, Calif. In the days following their deaths, Vanessa, who is also mom to daughters Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant and Capri Kobe Bryant, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Vanessa wrote. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

On Monday, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a video of Gianna playing basketball.