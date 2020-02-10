Look Back at Malika Haqq's Sweetest Pregnancy Pics, From Nude Photo Shoot to Baby Shower Bliss!

by Brett Malec | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 10:57 AM

Pregnancy is a good look on Malika Haqq!

Khloe Kardashian's BFF has been positively glowing throughout her pregnancy and proving it by posting tons of sweet baby bump pics on social media.

From a sexy nude maternity shoot to cradling her belly with twin sister Khadijah Haqq, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have loved seeing Malika's pregnancy journey since she announced she's expecting back in September 2019.

And just this past weekend, fans got a glimpse inside Malika's gorgeous baby shower, which was attended by all her friends and family including Khloe, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khadijah and more.

The mother-to-be will give birth to a baby boy in a few weeks' time, so let's celebrate by taking a look back at Malika's sweetest and most beautiful pregnancy pics!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Malika Haqq, Instagram

http://www.roxyrodriguez.com

Pure Joy

"My heart is so full," Malika wrote in this gorgeous black and white pic. 

Malika Haqq, Instagram

http://www.roxyrodriguez.com

Sisterly Support

"I'm counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much... And she's with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more," the mom-to-be captioned this pic with sister Khadijah Haqq.

Malika Haqq, Instagram

http://www.roxyrodriguez.com

Gorgeous Curves

Khloe Kardashian's BFF bares her baby bump during a stunning new pregnancy photo shoot. "we're tiny but mighty #8months," Malika wrote.

Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq baby shower, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Making an Entrance

Malika enters her baby shower on Feb. 8, 2020. Look at those gorgeous balloons!

Kylie Jenner, Malika Haqq, Baby Shower, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kisses

Kylie Jenner plants a smooch on her friend's cheek during the celebrations.

Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq baby shower, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Nude Dream

Malika poses in a beautiful body-hugging nude dress at her shower.

Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq baby shower, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Overwhelmed

The pregnant star takes a moment to admire her gorgeous baby shower.

Malika Haqq, Instagram,

Instagram

Wild Thing

Malika looks radiant in animal print.

Malika Haqq, Instagram,

Instagram

Baby Bump Bonding

"Love showering you Cass. So happy we get to share this time together," Malika posted with fellow pregnant star Cassie.

Malika Haqq, Instagram,

Instagram

New Year's 2020

"Leaving it behind me, this was my last look ‘19," Malika posted.

Malika Haqq, Instagram,

Instagram

Christmas Cheer

"All I want is you," Malika posted for Christmas 2019.

Malika Haqq, Instagram,

Instagram

Happy Halloween

The former DASH Dolls star celebrates Halloween with a nod to her future child.

Malika Haqq, Instagram,

Instagram

Full Throttle

"'Tell the valet park my sh*t at the front, I'ma hit the gas b*tch'"

Malika Haqq

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Secret Deodorant

Major Maternity Style

Malika attends the Secret with Essential Oils Launch Party looking as fashionable as ever.

Malika Haqq, Instagram

Instagram

Baby Preppin'

"So thankful to the Mattel family for these Fisher Price gifts for my baby," Malika shared. "I appreciate you thinking about us, the learning toys are my favorite."

Motherhood can't come soon enough for Malika!

