A CSI Revival Limited Series Is in the Works

Dust off your DNA swabs and black lights, CSI is making a comeback. According to multiple reports, CBS is looking to revive CSI: Crime Scene Investigation for a limited series just in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the premiere.

CBS declined to comment on the revival miniseries reports.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Anthony Zuiker is behind the revival with executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Jason Racey is penning the script, but no stars have officially signed on as the project is said to be in the deal-making phase.

CSI ran for 15 seasons on CBS between 2000-2015 and spawned a number of spinoffs—CSI: New York, CSI: Miami and CSI: Cyber—and at times was ranked as the most-watched show in the world. The concluded its in September 2015 with a two-hour special featuring original series stars William Petersen and Marg Helgenberger.