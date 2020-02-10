Every Stunning Look the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to the 2020 Oscars After-Parties

It was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenners on one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.

On Sunday evening, the stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians stepped out to attend the annual Vanity Fair party following the 2020 Oscars. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made it a date night at the celeb-packed event, where they posed for photos together on the red carpet. For the after-party, Kim donned a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress, while her Grammy winner beau wore a leather ensemble by Alfred Dunhill.

Before heading inside, Kim dished to E! News' Will Marfuggi about watching the "amazing" Oscars while getting ready for the after-party, giving a shout-out to Eminem's surprise performance.

While on the red carpet, Kim also posed for photos with her baby sister, Kylie Jenner, who donned two dresses on Sunday night. First, the beauty mogul stunned in a strapless navy Ralph & Russo dress, which she admitted she couldn't sit in, but it was "totally worth it."