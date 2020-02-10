Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Daring See-Through Dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

One, two slay.

On Sunday, Ciara put her growing baby bump on display at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. Walking the red carpet with husband Russell Wilson by her side, the "Level Up" singer rocked a sheer sequined ensemble that made her look all kinds of radiant and stunning. Further proving that she and the professional football star are one of Hollywood's best-dressed couples, Russell looked sharp and stylish in a black satin tuxedo.

For the asymmetrical Ralph Russo gown, Ciara donned a corseted black bodysuit underneath, allowing her décolletage, mid-section and legs to remain visible on the chain mail dress. Staying on theme with her shimmering ensemble, Ciara accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a pair of metallic black pumps.

To tie the look together, she wore a matching headband made of the same fabric as her statement-making dress. Speaking to E! News, the "I Bet" singer's hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez said, "Ciara's dress gave me ethereal goddess vibes so I wanted to complete the look with an effortless yet goddess like up-do."