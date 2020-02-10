Cheer's Jerry Harris Freaking Out Over His Oscars Interview With Brad Pitt Is So Pure

The stars walking the 2020 red carpet got an extra dose of excitement from none other than Jerry Harris from Cheer. The breakout star of the Netflix docu-series about the Navarro College cheer team hit the Oscars carpet as a correspondent for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While on the carpet, Jerry, who is famous for his encouraging mat talk, got to speak to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry including Idina Menzel, Brad Pitt, Billie Ellish, Finneas and more.

"I can't believe I'm standing here on the red carpet," he said during his introduction. "I'm just so, so excited."

Once Jerry got in front of the celebrities, he was poised—and of course the Jerry everyone has come to know and love.