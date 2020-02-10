Inside the 2020 Oscars After-Parties With Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian and More

Just like that, we have reached the end of yet another awards season. And now, it's time for Hollywood's biggest stars party.
After all, the 2020 Oscars offered plenty to celebrate. Brad Pittonce again wow'd the audience with an a-plus speech—which included a sweet shout out to his kids—Elton John won his first award in 25 years, Eminem told the crowd to lose themselves a surprise performance and Timothée Chalamet simply graced the 92nd annual show with his presence, an act always worth celebrating.
So once Parasite made history with its Best Picture victory, all the winners grabbed their golden statues and headed for the Governor's Ball, where they got their awards engraved. There, after arriving through a back entrance, a swarmed Pitt took pictures before diving into his dinner. His Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood co-star Julia Butters sat down next to him and couldn't help but admire his Oscar. (Earlier, Quentin Tarantino had secured her a special plate of chicken and waffles.) At one point, he "briefly danced in his seat," a source shared with E! News. "He was in a great mood and even though there was a lot going on, he seemed relaxed."
Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix—Oscar in hand—introduced love Rooney Mara to a friend before embracing director Todd Phillips. After getting her trophy engraved, a glowing Renée Zellwegerposed for a picture with fans while Bong Joon-ho and his cast quietly enjoyed their dinner at a nearby table. Other attendees included Laura Dern, Chrissy Metz, Beanie Feldstein, Mahershala Ali, Maya Rudolph, Florence Pugh and Taika Waititi among others.
Over at the West Hollywood Park, across three rooms (with three open bars) guests such as Colton Haynes, EJ Johnson and Kaitlynn Carter partied at Elton John's annual Oscars bash. The superstar himself (and his new trophy) sat at a table toward the back, taking in a rock performance. G-Eazy, clad in a hot pink suit, was making out with a mystery woman, according to an insider.
Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire was laughing with Queer Eye's Bobby Berk while Meghan King Edmonds sipped champagne and reapplied her lipstick.
And at the Vanity Fair party, the most star-studded event in town, Kim Kardashian, Kanye WestCorey Gamble, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jennercelebrated the night as a family. Inside, Gamble "grabbed a jeweled encrusted bottle of Don Julio 1942 and was walking around the party chugging it," revealed an insider. "He kept putting it in the air and was offering it to the girls. It was hilarious."
Renee Zellweger & Tyrese Gibson
The Fast & Furious actor bows down to the queen—and her new Oscar.
Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak
The very friendly exes continue to make us hope for a reconciliation.
Leslie Mann & Sofía Vergara
The actresses' glamorous looks deserve their own awards.
J.J. Abrams and Ava DuVernay
Just think of the spectacular end result if these two incredible filmmakers joined forces.
Usher
The "Yeah!" singer chows down on In-N-Out.
Nicky Hilton & Kim Kardashian
The longtime friends reunite at the Vanity Fair party.
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner
As always, these sisters turn heads in their gorgeous ensembles.
Brad Pitt & Kanye West
Pitt has frequented the rapper's Sunday Services, so it's surprise they are hanging out at the Vanity Fair after-party.
Meghan King Edmonds
The newly single Real Housewives of Orange County alum dresses to impress.
Heidi Klum & Alessandra Ambrosio
The models sparkle in standout gowns.
Josh Gad & Billie Eilish
We'd like to see the outcome of this selfie posted on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins
During the Vanity Fair festivities, Kardashian chats with her mom's ex.
Michael B. Jordan & Vanessa Hudgens
The duo stand out from the crowd in vibrant designs at the Vanity Fair after-party.
Queer Eye Cast
Of course, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk slay the red carpet at Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart & Madelaine Petsc
The Riverdale stars prove they are fierce on and off screen.
Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen & Jessica Alba
Name a more iconic trio, we'll wait...
Beanie Feldstein & Greta Gerwig
She may have been snubbed by the Academy, but nothing is going to stop Gerwig from dancing with the Lady Bird actress.
Elton John & Beck
The "Rocketman" singer looks giddy celebrating his big win.
Aly Raisman, Antoni Porowski & Jonathan Van Ness
These smiles at Elton John's party earn the trio gold medals all around.
Emily Hampshire & Bobby Berk
Is it too much to ask for a Schitt's Creek and Queer Eye crossover spectacular?
Courteney Cox & Laura Dern
The Friends alum supports her, well, friend at the Netflix party.
Paris Jackson
The 21-year-old is in Neverland while at the Vanity Fair bash.
Lana Condor
To all the boys we've loved before, we love this look more.
Emily Ratajkowski & Gal Gadot
Proof Wonder Woman doesn't need a lasso and bracelets to still be powerful.
KJ Apa & Cole Sprouse
The Riverdale co-stars look as dapper as ever.
Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse
The suite life of...the Vanity Fair Oscars Party: The Disney star and his girlfriend smize for the camera.
Freid Pinto
The actress dances like no one was watching.
Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Aaron Paul & Lauren Paul
The Vanity Fair party feels like a fitting place for this double date to take place.
Reese Witherspoon & Ciara
Oh, what we would do to be part of this conversation.
Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connel
The superstar and her producer brother start their whirlwind night off at the Governors Ball.
Tan France
This white and black ensemble would definitely make co-star Jonathan Van Ness screaming, "Yaaas honey."
Bong Joon-ho
The writer-director hilariously struggles to gather all four of his Oscars.
Renee Zellweger
The Judy actress won't let her trophy out her sight.
Shia LaBeouf & Zack Gottsagen
The Peanut Butter Falcon stars and real-life friends have plenty to celebrate tonight.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
The E! star easily lands on our best dressed list.
Connie Britton & Jake Gyllenhaal
We're all unworthy of this power duo.
Rooney Mara, Summer Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Arlyn Phoenix & Rain Phoenix
The Joker star can't celebrate his big win without his love and his family by his side.
Bradley Cooper & Hildur Guonadottir
The Joker producer embraces the Icelandic cellist.
Vanessa Nadal & Lin-Manuel Miranda
Out of the heights and at the Oscars: The duo celebrate date night at the Governors Ball.
Lilly Singh
The Little Late host is celebrating, well, a little late into the night.
Jin Won Han, Kwak Sin-ae & Bong Joon Ho
The Parasite trio can't help but show off their new hardware after making history at the awards.
Joey King, Hunter King & Emily Hampshire
The sister duo join the Schitt's Creek star on the dance floor.
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen
It wouldn't be an Oscars after party without this celebrity couple staple!
Leslie Odom Jr. & Erin Foster
While the actor seems to tell a story, Foster tales a bite into her snack.
Camila Morrone & Hailey Bieber
The beauties pose together for in their coordinated black ensembles.
